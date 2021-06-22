Gamescom Asia 2021 kicks into high gear with hybrid event experience in Singapore

While expected, it was disappointing news for gaming enthusiasts when gamescom asia cancelled its first-ever iteration in Singapore last year, but it’s not game over just yet.

Initially pushed back as a physical convention and subsequently announced as a digital-only event, it will be returning as a hybrid experience for 2021, with plenty of virtual events and previews in tow.

PHOTO: gamescom asia

Reimagined to fit into the landscape of current world affairs, gamescom asia 2021 is set to take place from Oct 14 to 17, 2021, and will feature three different showcases: A hybrid Trade Conference, a virtual Trade Zone, and a virtual Entertainment Zone.

Presenting the Games 360 and Mobile Gaming Summit is the trade conference, which offers greater insights in and around Asia to attendees from all over the world.

Sporting a line-up of 100 industry experts and a host of talks accommodating to all time zones, this segment will simultaneously broadcast both live-stage and live-stream events, with in-person arrangements reserved solely for Singapore-based professionals.

The trade zone, meanwhile, has been set aside for the B2B market, providing a variety of talk sessions, interactive match-making capabilities, networking opportunities, and a digital exhibition’s area. Finally, the entertainment zone sees collaboration efforts with media, content creators, and major streaming platforms to host watch parties and co-streaming sessions.

PHOTO: gamescom asia

Details of confirmed partners, programme schedule, and access details are expected nearer to the date. Interested companies can indicate their interest for the trade and entertainment zone on the official event website, while industry professionals who are keen on speaking at the trade conference may apply via the speaker submission form.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.