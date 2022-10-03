Gamescom Asia 2022 details programme

After the success of last year’s hybrid event, Gamescom Asia 2022 is set to return in October — with an in-person Trade Zone exclusively for the industry at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre on Oct 20 - 22, 2022, alongside online segments that will showcase game publishers, trailers, announcements, and extended game demonstrations, available for all audiences on Oct 19 and 23, 2022.

Gamescom is the world’s largest event for computer and video games, and Europe’s largest business platform for the games industry.

“As we count down to gamescom asia, we are delighted by the strong support from publishers, developers and games-related companies in general. As the programme takes shape, we are confident that trade attendees will have the opportunities to learn from, speak to and connect with games companies worldwide, right here in Singapore,” said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director of Koelnmesse Singapore, the organiser of Gamescom Asia.

The Trade Zone for industry attendees includes an Expo area and Expo Stage, a Trade Conference, Networking, and a Developer-Publisher-Investor Speed Dating event. These also encompass country pavilions, exhibitor talks and talent drives. There, attendees will get to meet up and explore potential collaborations opportunities with exhibiting brands and companies — including AppTweak, Abysse Corp, Click Entertainment, OVHCloud, Kwalee, MegCD, Keywords Studios, Virtuos Holdings, Leoful, Tentuplay, VisualLight, and Yggdrazil Group.

In addition, trade associations from Germany and Sweden are hosting their respective game plublishers, bringing together the likes of – Aerosoft GmbH, Black Screen Records and NerdStar UG from Germany, together with Friendbase and Lurkit from Sweden.

Attendees can also look forward to over 60 speakers from global game developers and publishers, indie games studios and social media platforms to share their insights on trending topics in the gaming scene, such as “The Global Appeal of Asia-Made Indie Games” and “How Game Publishing is Evolving”.

Speakers, who will be presenting live in Singapore, include industry leaders from Certain Affinity, Springloaded, Plug In Digital/Dear Villagers, Streamline Studios alongside an already star-studded cast representing Activision Blizzard, Wizards of the Coast, WolfEye Studios, MOONTON, Sloclap, Ubisoft, ESL Pro League, and more.

The full agenda and speakers list can be found on the Gamescom Asia website.

Meanwhile, the consumer-friendly online segments, dubbed Entertainment Zone, will kick off with Primetime, a virtual show taking place on Oct 19, 2022.

While it was disappointing that gamescom asia 2022 decided to drop the physical aspect of the show for consumers, Primetime promises a packed showcase with world premieres and never-before-seen trailers from brands such as Sony PlayStation, Sega, Tencent, Scopely, Hooded Hose and more. The Entertainment Zone will conclude with Studio on Oct 23, 2022, where viewers can catch extended gameplay, development updates, influencer talks, and more.

Registration to the Trade Zone & Conference is still open. Apply to be a trade conference delegate or trade visitor here.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.