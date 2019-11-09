GameStart Asia hits Suntec Convention Centre this October for its final outing

There's no doubt that Southeast Asia is the place to be for all things games and esports — especially since we've been fortunate enough to host a myriad of conventions and exhibitions that cater to various dimensions of geeky fandom.
You'll also know that GameStart is one of the cons to look out for in your regional gaming calendar.
With six years under its belt and a steadily increasing number of visitors since its debut, GameStart 2019 is set to bring a line-up of buzz-worthy personalities and exhibitors to the Lion City for a yet another weekend of interactive entertainment.
Guest line-up
If Dungeons & Dragons concept art perks your interest, you definitely wouldn't want to miss the chance to be up close and personal with Indonesian digital artist and illustrator, Richard Suwono. The man’s artworks — mostly revolving around fighting games — have made for brilliant t-shirt designs and framed pieces, and Suwono has garnered hundreds of phones from all around the world.
Attendees can also look forward to meeting Luna Lorrain, a talented Malaysian violinist with a distinguished portfolio of performing in various anime, comic and gaming (ACG) events. Combining her love for anime and classical music, Luna has been a constant melodic presence at ACG cons across Malaysia with a bevvy of Japanese video game and anime compositions always at the ready in her songbook.
Esports
GameStart 2019 will also play host to SEA Major — one of Southeast Asia's largest fighting games tournament — which will be returning for its fourth run.
This year, you'll be witnessing Street Fighter players compete at the Asia Finals of the prestigious Capcom Pro Tour 2019, with both prize money and a spot in the Capcom Cup on the line.
Game over?
As excited as we are to take part in the sixth edition of GameStart Asia, it’ll sadly be its last.
Convention founder Elicia Lee noted to The Straits Times earlier this year that they’re handing over the reins of the operation to Gamescom for its first Asian edition of the world’s largest gaming festival next year.
Sad as it may be, but Lee promises to work closely with the Gamescom team to build on the current gaming community that GameStart has already established since its inception. GameStart 2019 will hit the Suntec Convention Centre on Oct 12 and 13. Tickets are on sale at the moment — get your tickets on their official website. Oh, and a tip for all you cosplayers — any recognisable cosplay attires will get to enter the convention for free. So it's high time to whip out your sewing skills and flex your favourite character costume.
