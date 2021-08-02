GarageBand amps up music creation with new sound packs from Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and top music producers

After multiple updates from Apple, with its upcoming iOS 15 and M1 support for Premiere Pro, the giant tech company has announced another software update – this time for its digital audio workstation, GarageBand for both iOS and iPadOS.

The popular music creation app now gives people a wider range to showcase their musical creativity with all-new Sound Packs from some of today’s top artists and producers. Users can learn the art of remixing within the app and even create songs with new packs full of beats, loops and instruments created just for GarageBand.

PHOTO: Apple

GarageBand continues to be a catalyst for music creation — making it easy for novices to get started and for seasoned pros to develop their ideas on the go.

For this update, we’ve collaborated with an incredible group of artists and producers to give musicians an amazing collection of new sounds to play with, and we hope even more people will be inspired to tap into their creativity and start making music in GarageBand.

Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing

If you are looking to develop your remixing skills, the new GarageBand update features two in-app Remix Sessions featuring Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Each session includes inspirational videos from each artist including a backstory of their hit songs Break My Heart(Dua Lipa) and Free Woman (Lady Gaga). These packs also contain step-by-step instructions led by an Apple Retail Creative Pro using GarageBand Live Loops version of each song.

PHOTO: Apple

During the sessions, users can interact with the hits by hearing isolated vocals and individual instruments that provide the fundamental elements of a song. The touch instruments and thousands of Apple Loops available in the app will let users run their creativity, taking their remix in any direction that they desire.

Additionally, musicians may also enjoy the new update through the seven new downloadable Producer Packs created by top producers such as Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

PHOTO: Apple

Each Producer Pack contains hundreds of royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drum kits, synth patches and samples that highlight the sound and vibe of each producer. Similarly, with the Remix Session, in-app video features have been included as well, with each producer offering words of encouragement to beginners and insight into their creative process.

For those interested in getting their hands on the all-new Remix Sessions and Producer Packs, you can download it for free from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.11, which is the latest version of the app for iOS and iPadOS. For more information on this update, do check out GarageBand’s official site.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.