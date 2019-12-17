Garmin users in Singapore can now pay for public transport rides with smartwatches

Hardware Zone

Garmin Pay is now enabled for use on public transport in Singapore.

As part of a partnership with OCBC Bank, Garmin users can link their OCBC MasterCard or Visa credit/debit cards to their Garmin Pay Wallet in their compatible smartwatches and pay for bus/train rides.

Garmin also shared that Garmin Pay is available on the latest venu and fēnix 6 series.

The Venu has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode.

It comes in four colour options: black with gold hardware, light sand with rose gold hardware, granite blue with silver hardware, and black with slate hardware. It retails for S$589.

The local retail prices for the fēnix 6 series and fēnix 6X Pro Solar are also revealed. The fēnix 6 and fēnix 6X have prices ranging from S$929 to S$1,329 while the fēnix 6X Pro Solar is more expensive with prices ranging from S$1,499 to S$1,799.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

