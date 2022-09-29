Garmin's new satellite device lets you text anywhere, even with no mobile coverage

Garmin just announced a new communication-focused device, the inReach Messenger.

The Garmin inReach Messenger can be used as a standalone device, or paired with a smartphone via the new Garmin Messenger companion app.

The app will automatically choose between Wi-Fi, cellular or the 100 per cent global Iridium satellite network to ensure every message is sent and received.

In an emergency, you can press the dedicated SOS button on the inReach Messenger which will send a distress message to the 24/7 staffed Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Centre (IERCC).

Garmin says the IEERCC has responded to more than 9,000 inReach SOS incidents to date.

The ability to send/receive text messages and activate the SOS button will require an active subscription. Garmin has three subscription tiers:

Safety (US$14.95/mth) (S$21.58/mth) – Unlimited SOS activations + 10 satellite text messages with additional messages costing US$0.50 each

Recreation (US$34.95/mth) – Unlimited SOS activations + 40 satellite text messages with additional messages costing US$0.50 each

Expedition (US$64.95/mth) – Unlimited SOS activiations and unlimited satellite text messages

Other specs of the inReach Messenger include up to 28 days of battery life in default settings, impact-resistant chassis, and IPX7 water resistance of up to one metre for up to 30 minutes.

The Garmin inReach Messenger is priced at US$299.99.

ALSO READ: Apple launches iPhone 14 with emergency satellite messaging, adventure watch

This article was first published in HardwareZone.