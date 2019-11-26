Gear Review: Oppo Reno 2 is decently competent, barely premium

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

In the quest to achieve the holy grail of an entirely bezel-less display, smartphone makers have gone through some pretty avant-garde lengths for all-screen affairs. Out there in the market exists the likes of ugly notches (Google Pixel 3), elegant punch-holes (Huawei Nova 4), and even rotating cameras (Samsung Galaxy A80).

Oppo has its own idea of achieving the look — a method that involves tiny moving parts and things popping up. While the Chinese phone manufacturers continue to develop the world’s first under-screen selfie camera system, the brand is currently a firm believer in motorised pop-up front camera modules to deliver an uninterrupted full-view screen. 

Not an entirely original idea (Vivo holds that recognition) for sure, but Oppo was the one that made shark fin selfie shooters a thing since the launch of its Reno series in April 2019.

Barely a year since then and we already have its successor: the Reno 2. Weird, I know, but I guess the improvements made in the Reno’s follow up is abundant enough to earn a title. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Case in point: a rear quad-camera array on the Reno 2, which is two more lenses than its predecessor. The four vertically-arranged lenses are embedded underneath Gorilla Glass, which covers both the front and back, creating a very smooth, lux finish and solid build quality. It’s a minor annoyance, then, that the phone doesn’t lay flat on a surface due to a tiny bump (apparently there to protect the lenses). It didn’t turn out to be an issue after all since Oppo provides a free PU leather case in the box. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Do more lenses actually equate to better photos though? The answer’s not that straightforward — we’ve seen the Pixel 3’s single-lens setup shooting better images than say, the Nokia 9 PureView with its five cameras. For the Reno2, the photos it produces are pretty rich in detail and sharp, even when shifted to 2x zoom. 

Shot on Oppo Reno 2. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Sure, the cameras work fine enough to be close to flagship-quality, so don’t expect anything spectacular. There’s a 48MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP bokeh lens. Combine all of that, and the images are decent enough for a mid-range phone. Because it’s made by a Chinese brand, there’s an inbuilt beauty filter that glosses everything ugly out according to your wants, and if you’ve got the AI scene recognition switched on, it’ll help adjust things like contrast, saturation and exposure according to what it detects. Which is fairly accurate. 

The AI determined this to be 'Greenery' and made auto-adjustments to calm the colours down. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Things the cameras aren’t so good at: barely useable 5x zoomed-in pictures and substandard night mode shots, which are abundant in smudges. Otherwise, the Reno 2 delivers in the camera department. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

What I found myself liking a lot more is the pop-up shark fin selfie camera. When it comes to motorised moving parts, there’s always the worry about it being vulnerable to breakage after years of usage. At this point, the review unit we got seems pretty fresh so the metal fin feels sturdy enough when it juts out. Apparently, there’s no need to worry when the phone slips out of your hands either — drop detection capabilities will make the 16MP selfie camera retract back into safety before it hits the ground. No, I did not want to test that claim. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

What the Reno2 offers too is face unlock. Meaning every time you want to look unlock the phone, the selfie camera fin rises up automatically to read your face before going back down. And it was surprisingly quick! Not to mention fun too, like it's making a physical animation every time you unlock the phone. There’s also an optical in-screen fingerprint reader if you prefer that, but face unlocking worked efficiently enough for me not to use it.

The big drawback with these motorised pop-up selfie cameras is that it renders the phone exposed to water damage. But Oppo isn’t alone in the predicament; other companies have yet to discover a way to seal the moving parts from water splashes. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

But having an all-screen affair would be for nought if the display is garbage, and thankfully Oppo knows what it’s doing for the Reno 2. The phone’s AMOLED 1080p 6.5” display is a treat for the eyes, capable of producing punchy colours, crisp lines, and awesome brightness. It had no issues at all handling high-res content on YouTube or Netflix, and the respectable 4,000mAH battery meant that it could run for quite a bit, even with brightness on high. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

With the display being its strongest point, it didn’t take long for me to switch to another Android launcher to make full use of the brilliant screen. By default, it runs on Oppo’s own ColorOS 6, which is… eh. The operating system emulates Apple’s own iOS and runs pretty okay on the Snapdragon 730G chip, which isn’t that fast in 2019 standards. 

Other than vanilla features like an always-on clock, gesture preferences and home screen widgets, there’s nothing much else to write home about.The ColorOS Theme Store is filled dozens of wallpapers and preset themes, but they’re all rather unexciting. Nothing that you can’t fix by installing Nova Launcher though. Maybe ColorOS 7 will fare better with system-wide dark mode. 

The prime question: who is the Oppo Reno 2 for? It’s clearly not up to flagship standards, but it’s a tad better than other midrange rivals like the OnePlus 7T and the Xiaomi Mi 9T. It feels premium in hand, but you won’t get premium camera quality and you definitely can’t put it anywhere near water. 

Still, the Reno 2 walks gallantly in between the worlds of expensive and average, and actually displays enough competence to warrant a serious look at an $899 price point. But being neither that affordable nor hitting the $1,000 mark holds its own issues – you could get something just as decent for cheaper or save up a little bit more for an actual flagship (or flagship-adjacent) phone. 

ilyas@asiaone.com
 

More about
Digital product review

TRENDING

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Man allegedly punches driver&#039;s window during dispute, police investigating intentional harassment
Man allegedly punches driver's window during dispute along Napier Road
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Team Anwar defends sacking of 2 PKR members while Team Azmin cries foul over matter
Team Anwar defends sacking of 2 PKR members while Team Azmin cries foul over matter
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
If only Park Min-young could still go clubbing

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post

SERVICES