Gear Review: Ugh fine, the AirPods Pro are actually pretty great

It’s not that hard to understand what the AirPods Pro is and who they’re made for. They’re a) the better, costlier version of vanilla AirPods and b) for Apple fans who might not know any better.

The widespread popularity of Apple’s own truly wireless earbuds has been a source of slight annoyance to snooty audiophiles (me among them) for years. “Why would anyone torment themselves with leaky, mediocre sound?” we yelled at the sky, shaking our fists. And yet, no one heard us — mainly because they’ve got AirPods on.

But Apple did hear our grouses, even though it took ‘em three years to actually do something. Last week, the new-and-improved AirPods Pro was launched, addressing all the things we didn’t like about non-pro AirPods. At an elevated price tag, of course: $379.

Sonically, the AirPods Pro is definitely not the best-performing wireless earbuds in the market, nor are they the most affordable (though that’s pretty obvious by now).

But are they the best wireless earbuds for the legions of Apple fans happily caged within the Apple ecosystem? Absolutely.

Close, but no cigar

AsiaOne Unboxes: Apple AirPods Pro We got our mitts on the new Apple AirPods Pro! Aside from the $379 wireless earbuds, check out what else is included inside. Posted by AsiaOne on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Right off the bat, I’m just gonna say it — there are other truly wireless earbuds that outperform the AirPod Pro’s main function: pumping high-quality audio right into your ear canals. As much as I appreciated its sound quality being eons ahead of the old AirPods, it’s only right to compare its capabilities to identical products. Especially since it’s something that costs nearly $400.

What makes the AirPods Pro sound hella better is the fact that it provides a tighter seal thanks to Apple finally deciding that silicon ear tips are a good idea. The box comes with three various sizes of flexible tips, and to really ensure a good fit, the handy Ear Tip Fit Test tool on your iPhone lets you figure out which size is best for your ears.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

If the seal’s not that great, it’ll tell you to adjust the placement or switch to a differently sized tip. The silicone tips take a bit of tugging to pop out, which is great because I’m sure most of us have had tips of in-ear buds left astray. If you do happen to lose ‘em, replacements can be bought from Apple stores. No luck for lovers of superior foam tips because the mechanism affixing the tips are proprietary.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Back to sound quality. After a week with the AirPods Pro, it remains clear that it falls short of delivering audio that’s as rich and crisp as something like Sony’s WF-1000XM3, which is a good $30 cheaper. I’m still not sure if the AirPods Pro’s Adaptive EQ — which automatically tunes the low and mid frequencies of the music according to the shape of your ear — actually improves anything. But what I am sure is that Sony has nailed the audio clarity on their wireless earbuds better than Apple.