Geekbench bans four generations of Galaxy S flagship phones from its platform

Geekbench has banned four generations of Samsung Galaxy S flagship phones from its platform.

The platform conducted extensive internal testing on the Galaxy S flagship phones and found that all models of the S22 , S21 , S20 and S10 engaged some form of "benchmark manipulation" no thanks to Samsung's Game Optimising Service (GOS).

As a result, Geekbench has delisted these phone models and its current policy states that the removal is permanent.

Even if Samsung rolls out a software update to give users control over the performance of their phones, the phones are likely to be banned from the platform.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.