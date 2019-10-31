Gender-neutral emojis hit screens in new Apple update

Apple has put out new gender-neutral emojis of most of its people icons - including punks, clowns and zombies - as part of an update to its mobile operating system.

The tech giant has offered growing numbers of inclusive emoji designs in recent years, putting out a range of skin tones and occupations, with Google's Android publishing its own non-binary faces in May.

A wheelchair, guide dog and a flexing prosthetic arm are among Apple's latest batch - put out on Monday with the iOS 13.2 upgrade - that users can slip into messages to get their points across.

The new gender neutral emojis differ slightly from the male and female ones.