Genshin Impact developer miHoYo rewards employees with PS5s and RTX3070 cards

In an impressive flex, we know for certain that Genshin Impact has been doing extremely well, but this is next level.

All things considered, it’s good to see the company rewarding its staff with very generous prizes from the much sought after Sony PlayStation 5 and RTX3070 graphics cards.

And that’s not even the top prize.

The biggest prize would be a brand new Apple MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

PHOTO: Weibo/原神日常君

We’re guessing the prizes are segmented by total value as opposed to perceived value. Have a look at the whole list of prizes up for grabs –

From what we can tell, all employees will be walking away with a good haul this Chinese New Year. Considering that the PS5 and RTX3070 GPUs form the bulk of the prizes, many miHoYo will be walking away happy.

Do have a look at the haul here and maybe you’d like to apply for a job with the Chinese developers soon.

PHOTO: Weibo/原神日常君

PHOTO: Weibo/原神日常君

This article was first published in Geek Culture.