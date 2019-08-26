German army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy recruits

Among countless stands of car manufacturers, software developers and engineering universities at Cologne's video games convention, the sight of fatigue-clad soldiers manning the German military's brightly-lit stall draws in the curious.

With a stand boasting a helicopter simulator and ultra-fast games, the Bundeswehr, Germany's army, has turned to the Gamescom fair in its bid to recruit computer-savvy potential soldiers.

The call to arms is clear under a "Centre of Cyber Operations" sign with a keyboard-inspired logo in the colours of the German flag - "the Cyber-force of the Bundeswehr".

"We are looking for people who specialise in information technology - those with a taste for computers are knocking at the right door," Nils Feldhoff, an army communications officer, told AFP.