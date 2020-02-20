German grandma builds wheelchair ramps from Lego

Ebel, nicknamed 'Lego grandma', testing one of her wheelchair ramps built from donated Lego bricks in Hanau, Germany.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

HANAU, Germany - Faced with rows of inaccessible shops and cafes, wheelchair user Rita Ebel has devised a low-tech high-fun solution - ramps made of Lego.

"For me it is just about trying to sensitise the world a little bit to barrier-free travel," Ebel said in the German town of Hanau. She has been using a wheelchair since she was involved in a car accident 25 years ago.

"Anyone could suddenly end up in a situation that puts them in a wheelchair, like it did me," the 62-year-old grandmother said.

Helped by her husband, Ebel often spends two to three hours a day building the made-to-order ramps which contain several hundred of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight tubes of glue.

Ebel (left) and her husband Wolfgang build a wheelchair ramp from donated Lego bricks in the living room of their flat in Hanau, Germany.
PHOTO: Reuters

The bright colours stand out in town centres, she said.

"Nobody just walks past a Lego ramp without taking a look. Whether it's children who try to get the bricks out or adults who take out their mobile phones to take pictures," she said.

Ebel, nicknamed 'Lego grandma', building a wheelchair ramp from donated Lego bricks in the living room of her flat in Hanau, Germany.
PHOTO: Reuters

Local businesses are also enthusiastic.

"It's a brilliant idea," said Malika El Harti, who got a ramp for her hair salon. "Everyone who walks past is happy about the ramps. Finally you can see from afar that you can get in here without any problems."

Ebel testing one of her wheelchair ramps built from donated Lego bricks in Hanau, Germany. Dozens of stores in Hanau use the ramps to ease entry for wheelchair users.
PHOTO: Reuters

Reliant on donations, the biggest challenge is getting hold of bricks, said Eber, as many families can't bear to part with them.

The idea is even catching on abroad. Eber, who also has a part-time job, has sent ramp building instructions to Austria and Switzerland and there is interest from Spain and a school in the United States.

More about
GERMANY Digital Lego sets disabilities

TRENDING

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting &#039;deeply disappointing&#039; and a &#039;betrayal&#039;, says Singapore Chinese Chamber president
Leak of minister's comments 'a breach of trust': SCCCI chief
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and local actress Oon Shu An fight over obesity
I&#039;ve had a &#039;chou chou&#039; for 21 years and I&#039;m not ashamed to admit it
I've had a 'chou chou' for 21 years and I'm not ashamed to admit it
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient; 5 more patients discharged
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
How to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Crazy Rich Asians&#039; Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
BMTC cookhouse&#039;s Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
BMTC cookhouse's Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
iPhone 9 reportedly on track to launch in March 2020
iPhone 9 reportedly on track to launch in March 2020
&#039;China will win the coronavirus battle&#039;: Ip Man star Donnie Yen donates $180,000 to frontline medical workers in Wuhan
'China will win the coronavirus battle': Ip Man star Donnie Yen donates $180,000 to frontline medical workers in Wuhan

Budget 2020

3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
4 things I like about Budget 2020
4 things I like about Budget 2020

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Final Destination 2: Why having a water bottle in your car can kill
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES