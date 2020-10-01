Get busy living: These cameras up your game amid Covid-19 restrictions

From F&B stores leaning into online delivery platforms to gyms turning to livestream classes, the Covid-19 pandemic has steered businesses towards digitalisation like never before.

Despite this being a sign of progress, it means that more businesses are vying for attention with those whose careers are entrenched in their online presence.

Yes, we are talking about all the content creators and online influencers out there. No doubt, being familiar with the digital space has helped them navigate the pandemic situation to their advantage. But between the social restrictions and increased competition, more can be done to help them create content that rises above the noise.

So how can you create content that you are passionate about yet also resonates with your audience?

The answer lies in having the means to create quality content - and this starts with your equipment.

The right equipment can do a better job than what you have now. Enter Canon's EOS M cameras, the equipment upgrade you need to unleash your creativity.

While not new releases - the EOS M200 and EOS M6 Mark II were launched in Sept and Aug 2019 respectively - their advanced technology and user-friendly features will come in handy for content creation in this new normal.

The EOS M6 Mark II is recommended for creators and influencers, while casual users can test the waters with the EOS M200, built with sufficient features to try your hand at photography and videography at a fraction of the EOS M6 Mark II's price.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Let's check out what Canon's mirrorless series has to offer in these unprecedented times.

You will always have a 'crew'

PHOTO: Canon

In these social distancing times, the fewer the better.

Forget your director, camera operator or light assistant. Canon's EOS M cameras consist of comprehensive features all rolled up in one compact device.

The EOS M200 is purposefully designed with casual users in mind. The Creative Assist function lets you customise your camera settings using intuitive words such as brightness, background blur and colour, so you don't have to bother with learning technical terms.

At the same time, the user-friendly touchscreen display simulates the tapping and swiping on any other smart device - highly functional if you're not used to being behind the camera.

Now that we've got the directing and lighting settled, what about camera operation?

Well, the EOS M200 comes with a 180-degree tilting display which means you can take selfies or vlogs while seeing yourself on the display screen. Although nothing beats having a cameraman or using a tripod, the effects of a handheld vlog will look more natural, just like using a smartphone.

Lastly, the camera also takes care of your editing process. With handy editing tools such as the Smooth Skin feature, you will forget the need for a makeup artist or Photoshop.

You can even slap on a quirky Creative filter such as the Miniature effect or the Toy Camera effect, to give your shot a cartoonish or vintage feel.

Switch up the same old view

PHOTO: Canon

Now that travelling is off the table, we face the same surroundings every day. Naturally, this calls for a visual change from both you and your audience.

See the world through different lenses (literally) with Canon's mirrorless cameras.

Both the EOS M6 Mark II and EOS M200 are compatible with over 70 lenses in Canon's EF lens lineup - with the use of the Mount Adapter EF-EOS M.

Simply swap out the boring view with a macro lens to magnify miniscule objects, or a telephoto lens to snap faraway objects from your window.

Another way to evoke a different atmosphere in your photography and videography is to experiment with lighting.

With an ISO sensitivity of up to 25,600 for the EOS M200 and 51,200 for the EOS M6 Mark II, have full rein to explore different lighting.

The EOS M6 Mark II's low-light focusing limit of EV-5 further helps the camera to focus perfectly even in complete darkness.

Since both cameras are adaptable under extreme lighting, you have the creative freedom to shoot anywhere and anytime.

Never miss out on photo-worthy moments

PHOTO: Canon

If you are a content creator or a photographer, missing out on photo-worthy moments may be one of your biggest fears.

During unexpected photo moments, it will be a tall order to juggle all the settings, keep the subject in focus, frame the shot and hit the shutter.

What's more, in this period of time, every moment counts.

Canon's mirrorless cameras let you achieve high-speed autofocus so you can capture these rare moments on a whim.

The EOS M6 Mark II consists of 5,481 autofocus point positions which means switching the focus on your subject can be done in an instant. Alternatively, you can focus the camera using the user-friendly touch display.

With the ability to shoot at 30 frames per second and shutter speeds as fast as 1/16,000 second, this camera also gives you more photo options for fast-paced moments. Feel free to shoot first and review later.

Not to forget, both cameras have eye detection autofocus to keep all your selfies and vlogs in sharp focus.

Whether you are a street photographer or a social media influencer, Canon's high-speed focus will be your best friend.

These cameras also use an APS-C size image sensor which is around 10 times bigger than the sensor on the average smartphone. The EOS M6 Mark II and the EOS M200 come with a 32.5-megapixel and 24.1-megalpixel APS-C CMOS sensor respectively. This means given the same exposure time, Canon's mirrorless cameras can capture more light and detail.

Capture quicker shots without compromising on the details? A win-win situation.

Update your life on the go

Gone are the days when vertically shot videos were seen as amateur. Today, vertical is king.

With more people browsing the internet on their smartphones, vertical videos are more intuitive to watch on the go. It's not just the public - even brands are jumping on board with the vertical trend (just think Instagram TV and Facebook Stories).

Does this mean cameras are becoming obsolete? No, because Canon's EOS M mirrorless cameras are designed for both landscape and portrait filming.

Tilt your camera to film vertically and it will play in the correct orientation when exported to your smart devices. This saves you time and effort to rotate the video, so you can update the raw moments of your life in real time.

Another typical inconvenience of shooting with a camera is the process of transferring your photos and videos. This might consist of using an SD card, transferring it to your laptop, then uploading to your social media. But what if you could skip all these cumbersome steps and upload high-quality images on the go?

Using built-in Wi-Fi, the EOS M series allows you to upload photos and videos directly to a compatible smartphone - without the need for a laptop.

After connecting your camera and smart device using the Canon Camera Connect App, you don't even need to take out your camera to browse your gallery. The low-powered Bluetooth technology will keep your smartphone connected so you can review your photos and videos anytime, anywhere.

The best part? Your 4K photos and videos would be automatically compressed to full high definition so you don't have to fuss over the quality.

Easy to bring around

PHOTO: Canon

Weighing at 408g - almost half the weight of a mid-range DSLR - the EOS M6 Mark II can be conveniently carried around. Similarly, the 299g EOS M200 is slim and easily slips into your bag.

With all the other itsy-bitsy items you have to bring about (don't forget your mask and hand sanitiser), Canon's camera will be a lightweight companion you won't even notice.

Now, say you are looking at a complete revamp of your filming equipment, why stop at a new camera?

Working seamlessly with the mirrorless cameras, Canon's Tripod Grip HG-100TBR is portable with an easy grip. Not only will it enhance vertical filming on the go, the wireless remote controller allows you to operate functions such as zoom and autofocus from a distance.

For video content creators, you can also consider Canon's Microphone DM-E100 to omit surrounding noise and ensure unidirectional, high-quality recording in your vlogs. With a plug-and-play design, you won't ever have to worry about running out of battery.

Ready to feel the difference in your life? Begin your journey with Canon's EOS M cameras today, available at Canon eShop and authorised dealers.

For the month of October, buying the $809 EOS M200 will bag you these freebies:

32GB SD Card

Limited-edition Doraemon bag

Manfrotto mini tripod worth $64

Audio Technica wireless earphones (ATH-CKR55BT) worth $128

The EOS M6 Mark II is selling for $1,309 (usual price $1,409) and gets you these freebies:

32GB SD Card

Limited-edition Doraemon bag

Limited-edition Doraemon camera strap

Manfrotto mini tripod worth $64

Audio Technica wireless earphones (ATH-CKR55BT) worth $128

