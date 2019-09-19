Get GTA: San Andreas without conducting grand theft on Rockstar's own game store

Rockstar Games just announced that their very own Rockstar Games Launcher is now available for download.

This functions as Rockstar's very own game store, allowing players to buy games from the publisher and launch them directly from the application.

The Rockstar Games Launcher comes with a couple features too, such as cloud saves and automatic updates for supported titles. Digital and disc-based Rockstar Games for PC purchased from other stores will also be supported within the launcher.

Just to nudge players towards the launcher, Rockstar is also giving away a free copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on PC. All you have to do is install the launcher, and then you can permanently add the game to your Social Club account's library and access it within the launcher.

It should be noted that since the launcher is in its early days currently, it doesn't support a couple of Rockstar games - such as GTA IV, Max Payne, Max Payne 2 and more. You can check the full list of supported and unsupported titles here, to save yourself any potential disappointment.

It seems like every other company is getting into the game launcher business these days. Recently, Bethesda introduced their very own launcher to a whole lot of controversy, but publishers like EA and Ubisoft have had specific PC game launchers for quite a while.

I wouldn't be surprised to see more publishers follow suit - as long as they have a decent library of games to offer, of course.

In the meantime, maybe there's hope for a PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2 yet?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.