Get GTA: San Andreas without conducting grand theft on Rockstar's own game store

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Anggi Hermawan
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Rockstar Games just announced that their very own Rockstar Games Launcher is now available for download.

This functions as Rockstar's very own game store, allowing players to buy games from the publisher and launch them directly from the application.

The Rockstar Games Launcher comes with a couple features too, such as cloud saves and automatic updates for supported titles. Digital and disc-based Rockstar Games for PC purchased from other stores will also be supported within the launcher.

PHOTO: Rockstar Games

Just to nudge players towards the launcher, Rockstar is also giving away a free copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on PC. All you have to do is install the launcher, and then you can permanently add the game to your Social Club account's library and access it within the launcher.

It should be noted that since the launcher is in its early days currently, it doesn't support a couple of Rockstar games - such as GTA IV, Max Payne, Max Payne 2 and more. You can check the full list of supported and unsupported titles here, to save yourself any potential disappointment.

It seems like every other company is getting into the game launcher business these days. Recently, Bethesda introduced their very own launcher to a whole lot of controversy, but publishers like EA and Ubisoft have had specific PC game launchers for quite a while.

I wouldn't be surprised to see more publishers follow suit - as long as they have a decent library of games to offer, of course.

In the meantime, maybe there's hope for a PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2 yet?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty after her chihuahua dies of trauma to head, abdomen
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Three others in Singapore targeted through hitmen-for-hire sites
3 others in Singapore targeted through hitmen-for-hire sites
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat &amp; other haze-related symptoms
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat & other haze-related symptoms
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines

LIFESTYLE

6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don&#039;t know about
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don't know about

Home Works

How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo

SERVICES