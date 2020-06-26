Get a massage while playing with the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM

Having a proper chair can go a long way, especially now where many of us have to telecommute for work. While there are plenty of brands out there touting different features and innovations, perhaps none will come close to overkill like the new Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM.

Originally presented as part of the US$14,000 (S$19,400) Acer Thronos Air battlestation, the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM is the stripped-down version of that, with no included triple monitor setup or the PC for the matter.

Created in conjunction with massage chair giants OSIM, this high-end chair is set to relieve you of the pains of sitting too long.

With mesh instead of leather, the slightly wider chair can recline back up to 145 degrees, and the two sets of massage rollers surround the spine.

Offering three preset massage programs, it will let the chair focus on your neck and shoulders, the lumbar, or revitalise your general energy through the Energize programme. There are also targeted massage options if you prefer.

Aside from the massage, the product also packs in two built-in Bluetooth speakers on the headrest as well. Talk about enjoying yourself while working or playing. Acer claims that the speakers will also make any gaming headset obsolete.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

As for the look, it comes in standard black carbon fibre, together with dark metallic grey and bright teal accents.

If that has convinced you, you might wanna start saving. The Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM has no set price or release date yet, but considering the features it packs, it will be a hefty investment for sure.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.