Get more than 20 free PC games this month with the new Amazon Prime Gaming

Aside from a collection of videos that can be streamed right at their fingertips, Amazon Prime members can now enjoy tons of free, exclusive games with Prime Gaming.

With Prime Gaming, members will be able to claim in-game content for titles such as Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, EA Sports FIFA 20, League of Legends, and more.

Not just that, every month, they will also be given the chance to download a selection of PC games for free, which will be theirs to keep forever.

The games available for the month of August include Metal Slug 2, and indie retro brawler Treachery in Beatdown City. A total of 20 games are available for free this month so do check them out if you are an Amazon Prime member.

New items and games will be added to the selection every month.

“Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we’re expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming,” said Larry Plotnick, GM of Prime Gaming in a statement. “We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming.”

Other benefits of Prime Gaming for Amazon Prime members include exclusive skins for games such as Apex Legends, Player Pick Packs for EA Sports FIFA 20, and Exotic weapons and more for Destiny 2. Members will just have to log into their Prime Membership to claim these benefits.

If you will like to try being an Amazon Prime Member and experience Prime Gaming, then you can first try out the 30-day free trial to learn more about Amazon Prime.

If you are looking for more free games to play this month then be sure to check out our quick list of free games available in August.