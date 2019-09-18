Get a new iPhone 11 delivered to you before noon on launch day if you buy from Lazada

Looking to flex on others with the latest iPhone model on launch day but not willing to queue up overnight? Lazada claims to have a fuss-free solution to your Apple fanboy needs.

The e-commerce site promises to deliver a fresh iPhone 11 model into your hands on the very same day that it goes on sale (that’s this Friday) — before noon, even.

The important thing to note here is that you don’t even have to suffer through the heat, haze, and boredom of waiting in line to get the phones early. Buyers simply need to be one of the first 200 customers to complete the purchase on the Apple LazMall store before 10am on Sept 20 to receive their iPhones before 12pm.