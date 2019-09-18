Get a new iPhone 11 delivered to you before noon on launch day if you buy from Lazada

AsiaOne

Looking to flex on others with the latest iPhone model on launch day but not willing to queue up overnight? Lazada claims to have a fuss-free solution to your Apple fanboy needs. 

The e-commerce site promises to deliver a fresh iPhone 11 model into your hands on the very same day that it goes on sale (that’s this Friday) — before noon, even. 

The important thing to note here is that you don’t even have to suffer through the heat, haze, and boredom of waiting in line to get the phones early. Buyers simply need to be one of the first 200 customers to complete the purchase on the Apple LazMall store before 10am on Sept 20 to receive their iPhones before 12pm.  

Those who weren’t able to make the first cut will still be able to start using the new iPhones on launch day when they make the purchase on Lazada — it’ll just arrive at a later time. 

Lazada also other benefits like a 0 per cent interest-free instalment payment option for DBS and OCBC bank customers and 4 per cent rebates off LazMall purchases if you’re a LiveUp member. 

Grandiose guarantees

Photo: Lazada screengrab

It all sounds great but how will Lazada actually deliver on such a lofty logistical promise? We can only speculate that they’ll be pulling out all the stops with various delivery services (Lazada, SingPost, etc) to ensure that customers actually get their new Apple gizmos on the same day. 

It’s probable that not everyone will get their phones shipped before noon, but it’s also likely that at least everyone will get their purchases before the weekend rolls in. Plus, the site did the same thing last year for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, so we're pretty sure they've already learned from any mistakes they might've made. 

But if Lazada gets it right, it’ll be a pretty convenient alternative to planting yourself in front of retail stores to be one of the earliest users of Apple’s latest handsets. After all,  if you can be unboxing your iPhone 11 Pro before lunchtime this Friday without breaking a sweat, why wouldn’t you? 

