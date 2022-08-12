Get started on your Dungeons & Dragons journey at Lion City Conclave 2022

There's just something about the community spirit that virtual meetings and online sessions can't replicate, so it should be good news for Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) enthusiasts that Lion City Conclave is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Jointly organised by Dungeons & Dragons Adventurers League Singapore Community (DDALSG) and Neo Tokyo Project (NTP), the event will see more than 25 sessions for new and seasoned players as they delve into the world of sword and sorcery.

For those who are just starting out on their journey, or who wish to dive into the fantasy realm, there are introductory games helmed by professional game masters that they can join.

Aspiring dragonslayers, meanwhile, can join Corruption in Kryptgarden, an epic adventure that requires more than 40 or more players to work together to defeat an ancient menace. You know what they say: teamwork makes the dream work!

Attendees can also take part in unique adventures from homegrown D&D authors, including 2019 Ennie Awards nominee Jason Koh's Cat's Paws, a murder mystery set in a world populated by talking cats.

The Ennie Awards are an annual fan-based celebration of excellence in tabletop roleplaying gaming, so there's a certain level of quality at play here.

The D&D experience isn't complete without figurines, however.

An intricate diorama depicting heroes battling a towering, monstrous threat will be on display to commemorate an iconic scene from a previous convention. It features more than a hundred individual, hand-painted pieces, and has been painstakingly built by the Geekified crew.

PHOTO: Neo Tokyo Project

Miniature painting sessions will be held as well.

Co-presented by Geekified and Mint TCG, these allow participants to bring a slice of the convention home – which can also be done by picking up a fantasy-themed souvenir from artisan and merchandise booths.

With the popularity of D&D on the rise (shoutout to Stranger Things), it's nice to have a welcoming space for newcomers and beginners, especially since the fantasy world can be a little intimating to get into with its rich lore, non-conventional tabletop mechanics, and penchant for improvisation.

Lion City Conclave 2022 is set to run from 11am to 8pm daily on Aug 13 and 14, 2022, at XM Studios (809 French Road, #03-31, S200809).

Entry is free, but those who want to participate in the game sessions or Corruption in Kryptgarden will have to fork out $10 and $15 respectively. Pre-registration is now open, with limited seats open to public.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.