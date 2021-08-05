Ghost of Tsushima: Legends unveils new rivals mode, available as standalone in September

With the highly anticipated Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut set for release later this month, there is much excitement over the return of Jin Sakai.

However, fans of Sucker Punch Production‘s latest success have more to savour as Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is getting the love as well. The new Rivals mode will arrive on Sept 3, 2021 with Ghost of Tsushima: Legends being made available as a standalone product at the same time.

The new mode will pit two teams of two against each other, competing to defeat waves of enemies. The more foes you vanquish, the more Magatama you will collect.

This precious resource can then be utilised to impede your opponents’ progress.

PHOTO: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This could be Shades that block purchases, curses, Hwacha fire, and more.

Once you have spent enough Magatama, the Final Stand waves will arrive. Overcome that challenge before the other team, and you will be the winner.

Rivals will not be the only new addition to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, with Sucker Punch adding the Gear Mastery system alongside the new mode as well. This will be an expansion of the current progression systems and rewards.

For players who have already obtained 110-level gear, you will be able to bind it to the class of your choice and activate Mastery Challenges. That unlocks the gear’s potential to be upgraded to 120 and eventually, a second perk slot.

With each Mastery Challenge activated, players can also unlock a new Ability and Technique for each class.

PHOTO: Sony Interactive Entertainment

While that marks September as a big month, the release of the Director’s Cut will see a new update come to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends as well.

After taking in community feedback, the developers have made some quality-of-life changes to the multiplayer affair.

Survival mode has been adjusted to shorten session length, while the weekly Survival Nightmare challenge will get new variants. More cosmetics will be made available as well.

As is the case, all of the updates, including Rivals mode, will be coming free to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends if you already own the base game.

However, if you are more of a multiplayer person, you can jump into Ghost of Tsushima: Legends as a standalone product starting on Sept 3, 2021 as well.

PHOTO: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Players will get access to all Legends has to offer, save for a few cosmetics that are unlocked via the single-player campaign. You can also team up with players who own the full version, with an upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut available as well.

The goodness does not stop there. Sucker Punch will be adding a new piece of content to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends from Sept 10, 2021 to Oct 1, 2021 including a new Rivals map, new Survival maps, and the Trials of Iyo.

The latter is a new and more difficult version of the raid, offering challenging but smaller sections of gameplay with leaderboards for you to chase.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.