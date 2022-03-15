GhostWire: Tokyo looks set to deliver impressive supernatural adventure

The horror genre is well established in the gaming space, and having spent time in the first two chapters of the game, we are happy to report that our spirits have never been higher for Bethesda and Tango Gameworks’ GhostWire: Tokyo.

Taking our first steps into the stunning vision of Tokyo created by Tango Gameworks, even the unfortunate news that our hero, Akito, is deceased does not dampen our mood. Fused with the ghost hunter KK, it does not take long before we are facing the supernatural threat head-on.

With 99 per cent of the population gone, the metropolis is now home to the vengeful spirits known as the Visitors. Think headless schoolgirls, faceless salarymen, all eager to drag players to their graves.

However, Akito is not without his defences, and his arsenal of wind, fire, and water spells are all delivered with visceral style. Learning how to utilise the different spells against a wide variety of enemies brings a strategic slant to things, and it is hard not to have fun when you are blasting holes in these spirits and ripping out their cores like a modern-day wizard.

The haptics and adaptive triggers of the DualSense are used quite well also, allowing players to immerse in the effort and hard work put in by our hero in quelling the different threats in front of him.

It also most certainly helps that GhostWire: Tokyo is a visual treat, from the iconic Shibuya Crossing to the more quiet parts of the city, the sense of creepiness and dread is keenly felt using the power of the PlayStation 5 and advanced 3D spatial audio. In a city devoid of life, it allows players to take a breather and admire the splendour of the city, as well as some of its more friendly denizens.

Outside of the enemy, players will have the chance to meet other interesting entities, including yōkai that may or may not be friendly, hidden tanuki that is always good for a laugh, and canines and felines whose thoughts can be read for a pleasant distraction. There is also the lost souls to be saved via the interesting phone booth system in GhostWire: Tokyo, rewarding you with not just precious experience points, but also the game’s currency.

Spend those on important consumables or tools to augment your magical abilities, or if you prefer, more clothing options for Akito and even emotes for Photo Mode.

There is much to do in the open world created by Tango Gameworks, but it is the overall narrative that will likely intrigue players and keep them coming back for more. The connection between KK and the villain known only as Hannya, Akito’s quest to save his sister, and the ultimate fate of everyone in Tokyo makes for a combination that is hard to ignore.

Coupled with the excellent gameplay systems of combat, exploration, and a beautiful world to enjoy, GhostWire: Tokyo has all the ingredients needed for an otherworldly treat that will haunt your dreams pleasantly come March 25.

If you want to learn more about the development of the game and what went into creating this amazing world, be sure to read our interview with game director Kenji Kimura and producer Masato Kimura.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/PlayStation

This article was first published in Geek Culture.