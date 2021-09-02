Giga brings 5G for users in a trial until the end of the year

StarHub’s MVNO service Giga, is bringing 5G non-standalone (NSA) access to 10,000 new and existing subscribers for free until the end of the year.

10,000 redemptions are available and the first 10,000 subscribers whether new or existing to sign up for this 5G trial through the Giga app will have the code automatically applied, waiving the cost of the pack.

Beyond that, customers can participate in the 5G trial by purchasing the same add-on at $10 monthly till the end of the year. Each redemption only applies for one month so subscribers will need to keep renewing it at the end of their billing cycle or they will be charged $10.

As to the cost of 5G access next year, a StarHub spokesperson said that the company will inform subscribers if there are any developments post-trial.

As with other trials, users will need to use a 5G supported phone, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 5G, with more to come. Details about StarHub’s 5G NSA coverage areas and compatible devices are available online.

In addition to their 5G NSA network that has coverage across the island, StarHub has also launched their 5G SA network that currently covers 50 per cent of Singapore .

Giga won’t be the only MVNO launching 5G access. Circles.Life also launched a 5G NSA trial for a month with 5G NSA access leased from their telco partner M1.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.