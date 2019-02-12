Gigantamax Snorlax is coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield

Sure, Pokemon Sword and Shield players might never get any of their missing Pokemon back, but it looks like they'll be getting new Gigantamax forms, at the very least.

The Pokemon Company will be introducing a new Gigantamax Pokemon in an upcoming raid - Snorlax!

For the uninitiated, the critters in Pokemon Sword and Shield can transform into giant-sized versions of themselves in two ways; by Dynamaxing, or Gigantamaxing.

Dynamaxing simply blows them up to massive sizes, while Gigantamaxing does the same while giving them a wholly different form as well. Pikachu and Meowth for example, have very different forms when Dynamaxed.

Gigantamax Snorlax has essentially turned into an island at this point, with trees and wildlife growing on his big ol' belly. Players will have to participate in Max Raid Battles in the games starting from December 4 if they want to nab the Pokemon.

Speaking of which, Gigantamax Snorlax will only be available until early January, so you might want to grab it while you still can. All the best, Pokemon Masters!

