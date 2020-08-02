Give your valentine the gift of a physical, lovey-dovey GIF

PHOTO: Unsplash
AFP

Instead of gifting your valentine chocolates that will soon be eaten or flowers which will soon wilt, Giphy has partnered with Infinite Objects to create physical GIFs with romantic themes that you can offer to your other half.

On Thursday, Infinite Objects - the company behind the "video prints" that infinitely loop a video clip on a picture frame-like display - announced that it has partnered with Giphy for the Valentine's Day season.

Customers can now choose from a collection of love-themed GIFs to purchase and gift to their sweetheart.

Regarding the collaboration, Giphy founder Alex Chung stated, "At GIPHY, we've always dreamed of bringing GIFs into the physical world so they could be shared IRL. Infinite Objects makes this dream a reality."

In addition to this Valentine's Day collection, Infinite Objects has also announced that it has launched a public beta of an on-demand video printing service.

This would allow customers to select their own clips to be placed in the frame in the same permanent fashion you would frame a photograph of your wedding, dog, or vacation.

The collection of Valentine's Day framed GIFs is available to purchase now for US$49 (S$67) each and the public beta of the on-demand printing has been launched.

Both are available for a limited time.

