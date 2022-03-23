Global chip shortage may last another 2 years

The global chip shortage may last a bit longer than expected.

Peter Wennik, CEO of ASML, warns that there will be shortages in the supply of machines from his company for the next two years. ASML manufactures machines which are used to etch circuits into silicon wafers. ASML is considered the most important company in the semiconductor supply chain according to a tech analyst at Radio Free Mobile.

Contract manufacturing firm Flex shared in June 2021 that the chip shortage could last into 2023. Foxconn predicts the shortage to continue into the second half of this year. The global chip shortage is expected to cause a spike in prices for smartphones and PCs this year.

Source: Financial Times via 9to5Mac

