Global coordination needed to secure smart devices amid rising threat: Singapore-Dutch study

Unsecured surveillance cameras, routers, industrial sensors, smart energy meters and connected medical devices are fast rising in numbers, threatening to be a source of mayhem in an increasingly "smartened-up" world.

However, a universal approach to safeguard these connected devices - collectively known as the Internet of Things (IoT) - is wanting.

After studying the threat landscape for about a year, Singapore's Cyber Security Agency (CSA) and its Dutch counterpart - the Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy, which is in charge of IoT security - have concluded that government bodies around the world need to play a more active role in tightening legislation, and form a universal certification regime to improve the security of IoT devices.

These are among several recommendations, including technical ones, highlighted in their 107-page joint study titled The IoT Security Landscape, released on Wednesday (Oct 2).