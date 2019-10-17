Global darknet child porn probe leads to 337 arrests

International law enforcement authorities announced Wednesday that a global investigation into child pornography sold for bitcoin on the underground internet had reaped 337 arrests and the shutdown of the dark web's most notorious paedophile site.

Authorities from the United States, Britain, South Korea and other countries said they had rescued at least 23 minor victims of sexual exploitation who were often video-recorded by abusers who then sold the videos on the now-shuttered "Welcome to Video" site on the darknet.

The website sold the videos to users for bitcoin, which makes it extremely difficult to track the buyer.

From June 2015, when "Welcome to Video" started up, to March 2018, the website received at least 420 bitcoin virtual currency -- around US$370,000 (S$506,000) at the time of the payments -- in at least 7,300 transactions, the US Justice Department said in an indictment.