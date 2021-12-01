Global Esports Games is coming to Singapore Dec 18–19

The Global Esports Games (GEG) will take place at Resorts World Sentosa on Dec 18 and 19. It also runs concurrently with GEFcon, the international convention of the Global Esports Federation.

The tournaments showcased at the GEG features DOTA 2, eFootball 2022 and Street Fighter V CE, and you can catch live streams of GEG through GosuGamers, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and Huya.

To reach out to more Singaporeans, a GEFestival will be held at Orchard Cineleisure, hosting up to 400 fans so they can watch the action taking place at GEG.

And in keeping with the cultural aesthetic of Cineleisure, GEG has invited renowned Singaporean street artist Antz to create a mural inspired by the GEG titles on show.

Singapore will have one representative each in the Open and Women’s category for DOTA 2, including Wilson “Poloson” Koh Chin Wei, who was also part of the Southeast Asian Games team in 2019 — the first time that esports was featured in the regional games.

More information and updates can be found on the GEG 2021 website.

