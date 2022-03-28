Global launch of OnePlus 10 Pro set for March 31

More than three months after launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, the company today announced that it will launch globally on March 31.

OnePlus shared on Twitter that the global launch event for the OnePlus 10 Pro will be on March 31, 2pm GMT (10pm, Singapore time).

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12, a triple-lens system on the rear (48MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto), a 32MP selfie camera, 5G connectivity, and a 5,00mAh battery.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.