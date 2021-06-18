Go faster as StarHub brings 5G SIM-only plans to Singapore

As 5G networks continue their roll-out in Singapore, StarHub is giving new and existing customers the chance to jump on the 5G bandwagon with new SIM-only, data-heavy plans with a one year contract.

StarHub’s lower-priced plan, the Mobile+ $38 SIM-only, gives customers 70GB of data, made up of 60GB with a launch bonus of 10 GB.

For $7 more, customers on the Mobile+ $45 SIM-only plan will get an extra 20GB of data for a total of 90GB. Additionally, both plans give customers 12 months of Disney+ on StarHub, 1,000 minutes of talk time, 1,000 free SMSs, and free incoming calls.

According to StarHub, the additional 10GB of data launch bonus will last until the end of the one-year contract. Those wishing to qualify for it must sign up before end - June 2021.

Along with the launch, StarHub has started issuing new 5G enabled SIM cards to customers who renew or sign up for Mobile+, Mobile+ SIM-only and Biz+ plans.

StarHub customers wishing to subscribe to the new plans can do so through the StarHub Online Store and have their 5G SIM card sent to their home in three working days free of charge.

As part of the new plans, these new 5G SIM cards will be free of charge (U.P. $37.45 ). Customers will automatically get upgraded to StarHub’s 5G Standalone (SA) services when the network service launches.

The following is a comparison chart of StarHub’s 4G and 5G SIM-only plans and services.

Plan Plan entitlements Other benefits 4G $25 SIM-only plan 30GB of data

1,000 minutes Three months of Hotstar access Limited offer (ongoing) $5 off (now priced at $20 monthly)

Additional 30GB

1,000 SMS

Free 12 months unlimited talk time 4G $25 SIM-only One-year Plan 35GB of data

1,000 minutes Three months of Hotstar access Limited offer (ongoing) $5 off (now priced at $20 monthly)

Additional 45GB

1,000 SMS

Free 12 months unlimited talktime Mobile+ $38 SIM-only One-year plan 60GB of data

1,000 minutes

1,000 SMS

5G service at no extra cost 12 months of Disney+

Three months of Hotstar access Launch offer (ongoing) Additional 10GB Mobile+ $45 SIM Only One-year plan 80GB of data

1,000 minutes

1,000 SMS

5G service at no extra cost 12 months of Disney+

Three months of Hotstar access Launch offer (ongoing) Additional 10GB

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.