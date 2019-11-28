Go master Lee Se-Dol quits playing because AI 'cannot be defeated'

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/이슬기
AFP

The only human ever to beat Google's computer algorithm at the ancient Chinese strategy game Go decided to retire because he is convinced machines "cannot be defeated", according to media reports on Wednesday.

South Korean Lee Se-Dol's five-match showdown with Google's artificial intelligence programme AlphaGo in 2016 raised both the game's profile and fears of computer intelligence's seemingly limitless learning capability.

The 18-time world Go champion lost all but one encounter in the series but remains the only person to have won a game against AlphaGo.

The machines have since developed much further - an updated self-teaching version of the algorithm beat its predecessor 100 games to none.

"Even if I become the number one, there is an entity that cannot be defeated," Lee, 36, told South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"With the debut of AI in Go games, I've realised that I'm not at the top even if I become the number one," added Lee, who retired from professional Go competition last week.

Two players take turns placing black or white stones on a square board with a 19x19 grid. Whoever captures the most territory wins.

Go originated in China 3,000 years ago and has been played for centuries - mostly in China, Japan and South Korea.

The rules are simple - two players take turns placing black or white stones on a square board with a 19x19 grid. Whoever captures the most territory wins. But the strategies needed to secure victory are complex, and there are said to be more possible move configurations than atoms in the universe.

Considered one of the greatest Go players of the modern era, Lee started playing at the age of five and turned pro just seven years later. But he attributed his AlphaGo win to a "bug" in the programme's response to his "tricky" play.

"My white 78 was not a move that should be countered straightforwardly," he said.

More about
Digital South Korea Google Artificial Intelligence

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
SEA Games: Philippines organisers face criticism over venues with viral photos
SEA Games: Philippines organisers face criticism over venues with viral photos
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES