God of War director wants a Netflix TV series

Just imagine how awesome it would be to see Kratos and Atreus take to the small screen in a God of War Netflix series.

When Games Industry recently discussed what game IP fans would want to see being adapted for the streamer, the game's director Cory Barlog butted in with his own enthusiastic response.

Barlog would later then explain that this isn't a hint to a proper Netflix adaptation of God of War, but just an expression of his belief that games "would make great TV shows because [fans] spend so much time with the characters in fantastic worlds."

Certainly, we'd seen Barlog's statement ring true with the likes of Castlevania, Cuphead, Hyper Light Drifter and, by extension, The Witcher (though technically it was a book adaptation but Henry Cavill took cues from the games for his performance).

If Netflix did pick up the 2018 Game of the Year, how our hearts will swoon with joy with another video game IP with stellar storytelling and characters could grace the streamer. but of course, this is only wishful thinking.

But you know what (probably) isn't wishful thinking? A God of War sequel, that's what.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.