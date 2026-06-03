God of War Laufey begins with death of game's main character

God of War Laufey will begin with the death of the titular main character — Laufey — according to previews of the game shown at Sony's State of Play 2026 on Wednesday (June 3).

God of War is an action-adventure game franchise by Sony's Santa Monica Studios which began in 2005.

While it gained a cult following due to the vengeful and violent tendencies of the series' protagonist, Kratos, who tore through the Greek pantheon, the franchise only gained mainstream appeal in God of War (2018).

This game sees Kratos take on a more sombre and grizzled persona after settling down with his second wife, Laufey, and having a son with her, named Atreus.

Laufey's death in the 2018 game occurs right at the start and becomes the impetus for both Kratos and Atreus to go on a journey of discovery and growth — and God of War Laufey picks up alongside that journey, beginning with Laufey's awakening in the Everywhen right after her physical body is cremated.

Players will start the game as Laufey, who wakes up surrounded by lush greenery in the Everywhen, the afterlife of the gods, according to the game's narrative director Jimmie Myers.

"It's colourful and vivid, unexpected and beautiful — but it has suffered and been corrupted and become a bit threatening," he said.

"Faye (Laufey) quickly realises that the plan she had set in motion for Kratos and Atreus to protect them from a fate she had foreseen may not work, and her priority shifts to getting home."

This mission is delayed by two gods of war, Sekhmet, an Egyptian god, and Begtse, a Mongolian god.

Helping her along her way are Phranque, a jelly-like cube, and Rue, enchanted ribbons on the pommel of a sword.

God of War Laufey has no announced release date as yet.

Who is Faye?

While Laufey is a character with many secrets — so many that even Kratos and Atreus were left stumped — but there were snippets of lore in both God of War (2018) and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok that players can glean information from.

Laufey is the guardian of Midgard, also known as Earth in Norse mythology, and was the guardian of the giants when she was alive, according to the game's lead writer Elize Morgan.

Kratos' iconic Leviathan Axe, a key weapon in both God of War (2018) and Ragnarok, was made for Laufey by Brok and Sindri, master dwarven craftsmen.

At her lowest point, she met Kratos and the two had Atreus, who she imparted all her skills to.

"Faye brings a sense of hope and the possibility of change," Jimmie said. "Her ability to overcome impossible odds is something she carried into the afterlife with her."

He added: "The aspirational nature of being able to overcome is something that she embodies, and I really hope that will resonate with fans."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com