Gojek takes on Netflix with video-streaming platform Goplay

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek launched a video-streaming service featuring original movies and TV shows on Thursday (Sept 26), as the firm makes a big push into online content in South-east Asia's largest economy, its entertainment chief said.

"We see that there's a gap where people want to watch Indonesian high-quality content, but the only choice to see it is to go to the cinema," Gojek Entertainment group chief executive Edy Sulistyo told Reuters in an interview.

"With 'Goplay', we are here to fill the gap and bridge the millions of Indonesian mobile viewers to the Indonesian film industry," he added, referring to the name of the new video-streaming platform.

Having evolved from a ride-hailing service founded in 2010 to providing a one-stop app through which users can make online payments and order food and services such as massages, Gojek is now nursing ambitions for a larger share of the South-east Asian market, where Singapore-based rival Grab currently dominates ride-sharing.