Goldman Sachs CEO says 'no gender bias' in Apple Card

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon on Thursday (Nov 21) denied allegations of gender discrimination against an artificial intelligence programme used for setting credit limits for a new card from tech giant Apple.

A New York financial regulator said Saturday it is investigating claims that women were given lower limits on their Apple credit card by their issuer Goldman Sachs, after a cardholder's tweet about his wife's credit limit went viral.

"There's no gender bias in our process for extending credit," Solomon told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of an economic conference in Beijing.

"There's no question that different applicants can get different results, and that can be for a variety of reasons."

A social media furore was triggered when American businessman David Heinemeier Hansson tweeted that the Apple Card is a "sexist" programme.