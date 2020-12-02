Good guy Kojima Productions sells special merch to help Australia bushfires

PHOTO: Twitter/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN
Marion Frayna
Geek Culture

The 2019 Australia bushfires was certainly a devastating event for the land down under, with the world banding together to offer aid to the nation's human and animal denizens.

The latest to join the cause is none other than video game luminary Kojima Productions, who has recently put up special items for sale to raise funds for charity.

In collaboration with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), Kojima Productions, has put up a T-Shirt and PlayStation Network avatar bearing the words "Connect For Australia" up for sale on the official store.

The T-Shirt will cost no more than US$25 (S$35) (without shipping), while the PSN avatar will cost between US$1 - US$50 depending on how much you want to donate. Both items are now available on the store, and all proceeds will go to the RSPCA.

Kojima Productions, helmed by the affluent director Hideo Kojima, was responsible for the critically-acclaimed game Death Stranding, which will come to PCs in Summer 2020.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Twitter Playstation Australia Natural Disasters

TRENDING

Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips

SERVICES