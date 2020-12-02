Good guy Kojima Productions sells special merch to help Australia bushfires

The 2019 Australia bushfires was certainly a devastating event for the land down under, with the world banding together to offer aid to the nation's human and animal denizens.

The latest to join the cause is none other than video game luminary Kojima Productions, who has recently put up special items for sale to raise funds for charity.

In collaboration with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), Kojima Productions, has put up a T-Shirt and PlayStation Network avatar bearing the words "Connect For Australia" up for sale on the official store.

We here at Kojima Productions wanted to help Australia recover from the bushfires that began at the end of last year. For eligible products, proceeds will be donated to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), Australian branch.https://t.co/ZUImJZX3lH pic.twitter.com/mKrDifhC4C — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) February 10, 2020

The T-Shirt will cost no more than US$25 (S$35) (without shipping), while the PSN avatar will cost between US$1 - US$50 depending on how much you want to donate. Both items are now available on the store, and all proceeds will go to the RSPCA.

Kojima Productions, helmed by the affluent director Hideo Kojima, was responsible for the critically-acclaimed game Death Stranding, which will come to PCs in Summer 2020.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.