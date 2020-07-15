Google to address Chrome's impact on Mac battery life

Google will be addressing one of the biggest issues of Chrome on the Mac - battery life.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google will improve "tab throttling" on Chrome by better prioritising active tabs and limiting resource drain from tabs open in the background. This change is said to have a "dramatic impact on battery and performance" on Mac laptops during testing.

In addition, Google will block resource-heavy ads in Chrome by limiting the resources that ads can use before Mac users interact with them. There will also be new optimisation to allow the most performance-critical parts of the software to run even faster.

Google is reportedly testing a new Chrome performance feature to extend battery life by up to 28 per cent on mobile devices such as phones and laptops. This feature may apply for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android OS and Chrome OS.