Google’s chic Nest Wifi mesh router now available in Singapore

PHOTO: Google
Hardware Zone
AsiaOne

Google made a big impact in the home networking space when they launched Google Wifi back in 2016.

It offered performance that belied its compact looks. Though it might lack features found on full-fledged routers, it was dead simple to use. I bet even your grandma could set it up in less than 10 minutes.

Three years on, Google has updated its mesh networking system in a big way with the new Nest Wifi.

The Nest Wifi system consists of a dedicated Nest Wifi router which you plug into your modem, and the network can then be expanded with Nest Wifi points.

According to Google, the router itself can cover an area of up to 120 square metres, while a router and a single point can cover up to 210 square metres. Slap two points to the router and the network covers up to 300 square metres.

PHOTO: Google

To make it look good in homes and prevent owners from keeping them in cabinets (yes, many people actually do that), Nest Wifi actually looks classy and chic, thanks to a design inspired by ceramic pottery. In other words, you wouldn't actually mind displaying the Router and its points out in the open at home. 

Like its predecessor, the Nest Wifi will be dead simple to use, with Google assuring that anyone can set it up just minutes.

In another incentive to leave it out on display, each Nest Wifi point will also be a Google Assistant speaker, so it can play music and listen to voice commands to control smart home devices.

The Nest Wifi mesh networking system supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). The Nest Wifi Router is a dual-band AC2200-class router, while each Nest Wifi Point is a dual-band AC1200-class networking device.

Reviews overseas have praised the Nest Wifi system for being faster and smarter versions of standard mesh routers with handy capabilities to host guest networks and pausing internet connections to selected devices. 

The Nest Wifi router and Nest Wifi point retail at $229 and $199 respectively, and they are now available on Google Store, Challenger and Courts.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone. Additional reporting by AsiaOne. 

More about
Digital Google

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES