Google chief urges 'proportionate' AI regulation

As the European Union puts the digital revolution at the heart of policymaking it should take a "proportional approach" to regulating artificial intelligence, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google said Jan 20.

Pichai, also boss of Google's parent company Alphabet, argued before an audience at a Brussels think tank, Bruegel, that companies like his own - an Internet behemoth valued at US$1trillion (S$1.3 trillion) - need to be given a say as governments formulate AI regulatory policy.

"All of us have to do this together," he said. "I think going it alone won't work for anyone."

His pitch comes at an important time. Europe is intent on forging a digital strategy able to compete with the United States and China, both of which are locked in trade and technology tussles that have ramifications for industries and consumers around the world.

AI is, along with 5G networks, seen as an area where developments and applications risk outpacing regulatory measures unless authorities act swiftly.

In a month's time, the European Commission is due to present its proposals on how it wants to tackle AI regulation across the European Union.

Pichai urged "a proportionate approach, balancing potential harms with social opportunities".

"There is no question in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated," he said, while stressing that Google wants "to offer our expertise, experience, and tools as we grapple with the inevitable tensions and trade-offs".