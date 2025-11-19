digicult

Google DeepMind to open new AI research lab in Singapore

Google DeepMind to open new AI research lab in Singapore
The AI unit owned by Alphabet said it had doubled its Asia-based team over the past year and already begun hiring for the lab.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 19, 2025 2:02 PM

SINGAPORE — Google DeepMind said on Wednesday (Nov 19) that  it is opening a new artificial intelligence research lab in Singapore that will focus on collaboration with governments, businesses, and academic institutions across Asia.

The AI unit owned by Alphabet said it had doubled its Asia-based team over the past year and already begun hiring for the lab.

Google DeepMind Chief Operating Officer Lila Ibrahim said the research lab was still deciding its research agenda, but would focus on education, healthcare, and science.

Executives told reporters that Southeast Asian markets had some of the highest AI adoption rates in the world.

[[nid:724256]]

GoogleArtificial IntelligenceSingapore
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.