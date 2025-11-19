Google DeepMind to open new AI research lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Google DeepMind said on Wednesday (Nov 19) that it is opening a new artificial intelligence research lab in Singapore that will focus on collaboration with governments, businesses, and academic institutions across Asia.

The AI unit owned by Alphabet said it had doubled its Asia-based team over the past year and already begun hiring for the lab.

Google DeepMind Chief Operating Officer Lila Ibrahim said the research lab was still deciding its research agenda, but would focus on education, healthcare, and science.

Executives told reporters that Southeast Asian markets had some of the highest AI adoption rates in the world.

[[nid:724256]]