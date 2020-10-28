Google eyes 100% plastic-free packaging for their products by 2025

Google just announced a new milestone in its long-term sustainability efforts. The company pledged to make their product packaging 100 per cent plastic-free by 2025, and 50 per cent of materials used in hardware products will be from recycled or renewable sources.

This comes after hitting an older goal ahead of its time. Google wanted to include recycled materials in their products by 2022, but it has managed to do so ahead of schedule.

The Pixel 5 uses 100 per cent recycled aluminium for its rear housing. Other Google products that use recycled materials include the Nest Audio , Nest Mini, and Nest Thermostat.

The blog post contains more details, like how Google started with reducing plastic use in packaging since 2016. For tech product users like ourselves, it's a sign of no-adapter memes taking a greener turn, and for real.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.