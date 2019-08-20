Google, Facebook, Amazon decry French digital tax as 'discriminatory'

American tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Google joined forces on Monday (Aug 19) to decry the French digital tax as retroactive and discriminatory.

US President Donald Trump is considering retaliating against the tax - approved on July 11 - with punitive tariffs on French wine imports, prompting an investigation by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

The so-called GAFA companies appeared at a USTR hearing on possible countermeasures and were unanimous in their complaints, calling the tax a "troubling precedent".

The tax, which Washington considers unfair, adds yet another bone of contention to the transatlantic trade disputes that now also include steel, aluminium, automobiles, aircraft and agriculture.