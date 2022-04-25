Google files Pixel Watch trademark for its first in-house smartwatch

Google’s first in-house smartwatch looks ready to debut. After years of speculation, Google has finally filed a trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the name ‘Pixel Watch’.

The trademark is intended to cover smartwatches as well as associated cases, straps and bands.

The name obviously shows Google’s intent to market it as a pair to the Google Pixel phones. The watch will be running Google’s Wear OS and is expected to be round and bezel-less, with possibly some Fitbit integration.

Some render images and screenshots of what the alleged Pixel Watch looks like leaked in Dec last year, which are the three images you see here.

Expectations are rife that Google will tease the Pixel Watch at the Google I/O developer event that starts on May 11. We should know more then.

