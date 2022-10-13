Google launches laptops built for cloud gaming, having killed Stadia

If you know anything about Google, is that the leading tech giant kills more products than its competitors. Granted, that has worked in its favour thus far, but it is still a quirk worth mentioning.

The latest Google project that was shelved was Stadia, its cloud gaming solution, and now, the company is apparently pushing "the world's first laptops built for cloud gaming" with the help of Acer, Asus, and Lenovo with three new Chromebooks.

According to Google, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook will all have refresh rates of at least 120Hz, displays with up to 1600p resolution, immersive audio and WiFi 6 or 6E connectivity to make cloud gaming an easy process.

There will also be models that will have keyboards with RGB, so consumers will have plenty of options to choose from.

As for gaming itself, all three Google Chromebook laptops will be capable of running various games at 120 frames per second at 1080p, as well as "console-class" input latency of under 85ms, which should make anyone looking into cloud gaming really happy.

Here are the specifications for each of the laptops:

Acer Chromebook 516 GE ($933)

16-inch, 120Hz 1600p display

RGB anti-ghosting keyboard

WiFi 6E

Ethernet port

Four DTS and force-canceling speakers

12th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor

Intel Iris Xe graphics

Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 256GB of solid state drive storage

Two microphones

Combo audio jack

1080p webcam that captures video at up to 60 frames per second

DisplayPort support

Dual USB-C, USB-A and HDMI ports

65Wh battery with up to 9 hours of battery life

3.75 lbs (1.7kg)

Asus Vibe CX55 Flip

Two-in-one convertible Chromebook that can be used in tablet mode

144Hz Full HD (1080p) display

Anti-ghosting keyboard

WiFi 6

Dual Harmon Kardon-certified speakers

Up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 512GB of storage

HDMI 2.0 output

Up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook ($860)

16-inch 120Hz WQXGA display

RGB anti-ghosting keyboard

WiFi 6E

Quad speaker system

12th-gen Intel Core i3 or i5 CPU

8GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of SSD storage

4 lbs (1.82 kg)

Up to 11 hours of battery life

All three devices will support Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce Now, including support for the highest RTX 3080 tier that enables cloud gaming at 120 fps at a resolution of 1600p.

Additionally, these Chromebooks will come with three-month trials for both the GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier and Amazon Luna.

As with other Chromebooks, these laptops are running ChromeOS, and that should be something to consider when thinking of these new Google solutions for cloud gaming.

Here's hoping things go better for this new initiative compared to Stadia.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.