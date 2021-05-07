Google to make two-factor authentication compulsory for users soon

Two-factor authentication (2FA) will soon be made compulsory for Google users.

In a statement to PC World on World Password Day, Mark Risher - the director of product management for identity and user security at Google - believes 2FA will be the replacement for passwords. He views passwords as "the single biggest threat" to online security as they are easy to steal. Risher hopes "passwords will be a thing of the past" in future.

Risher added that Google will start "automatically enrolling users in 2FA if their accounts are appropriately configured". With 2FA enabled, users have to confirm their login on a separate device via its Authenticator app.

If you have not enabled 2FA for your Google account or other online accounts, it is highly recommended that you do it now. Read our article on why you should do it and where possible, not to use 2FA through SMS.