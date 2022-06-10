Google Maps for Android and iOS get Air Quality Index readings

Google Maps recently added Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and Wildfire notifications to its Android and iOS app.

According to Google, the new AQI feature allows users to see air quality data before they head out by showing a measure of how healthy the air is, along with some guidance around outdoor activities.

In the US, AQI data comes from the country’s Environmental Protection Agency and PurpleAir, a sensor network that taps into Google Nest devices.

To enable AQI, select the Air Quality layer (found in the same menu where Street View is).

AQI data is not available, although the option has been added for Google Maps (iOS) in our region (June 9, 2022).

PHOTO: HWZ.

As of publishing this article (June 9, 2022), the updated Google Maps app in iOS has both Air Quality and Wildfire layers available, but air quality data itself is not available for our region (Singapore and Malaysia).

We’ve asked Google Singapore when this feature will be available to us.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.