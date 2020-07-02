Google Maps celebrates 15th birthday with a slew of new updates

Though it might seem like aeons ago, it actually wasn’t all too long ago that travelling to a new place meant having to fumble around with maps that you hold with one hand while trying to control the steering wheel with the other.

Now, 15 years later, all we have to do is simply type into our app or desktop a destination and Google Maps will bring it up for us to either check for directions or explore nearby restaurants in the area you are interested in.

In 2019, the tech giant even introduced Live View into Google Maps, which uses augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and your smartphone’s camera to show you your surroundings with directions overlaid, showing you exactly where you are supposed to go.

Live View, however, is currently still in beta and Google says it does not have any time frame in mind to release it officially as of yet. Currently, they feel that they still want to continue improving and growing its capabilities, such as making it work just as well in both day and night.

GIF: Google

To celebrate its 15th birthday, Google has announced several new updates for the Google Maps, including an updated Google Maps app, a new Transit Feature, and a new icon.

From March 2020, users will be able to enjoy an updated Google Maps app on both Android and iOS, giving them all the features they need right at their fingertips with five easy to access apps.

PHOTO: Google

Explore: With the Explore tab, users will be able to find information, ratings, reviews and more on over 200 million places around the world, including places such as restaurants, local attractions and city landmarks.

PHOTO: Google

Aside from a refreshed Google Maps app, Google is also adding a new Transit feature to the app that helps users to stay informed when taking public transport. The feature was first introduced last year with just the crowdedness prediction function which informs you of how crowded your bus, train or subway will be.

Now Google is adding five new insights for you to plan your route better.

Temperature: We all know that riding in a warm cabin never makes for a good commute so now you can check in advance if the train or bus you are about to board is on the colder or warmer side

These features will come from riders who will share their experiences via a short survey within the Google Maps app. Google will be rolling these features out globally in March, with availability varying by region.

Also, in celebration of their 15th birthday, Google has released a new icon for Google Maps, one that they feel reflects the evolution they have made in mapping the world. It is based on a key part of Google Maps, the pin, and “represents the shift we’ve made from getting you to your destination to also helping you discover new places and experiences”.

This article was first published on Geek Culture