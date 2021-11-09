Google Maps introduces bike-friendly directions and routes to keep Singapore cyclists safe

Cycling has become a more popular activity and exercise of choice for people over the past couple of years, especially in Singapore.

Since the pandemic, Google Search Trends has increased by 75 per cent from 2020, and leapt by a whopping 400 per cent since 2019. Google, always having a pulse on burgeoning trends, has launched cycling directions on Google Maps for the little red dot.

PHOTO: Google

Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia to get this feature, which can be accessed on both desktop and mobile.

The cycling navigation feature will span 6,800kilometres of cycling trails and bike directions which integrates cycling lane data and restrictions provided by the Land Transport Authority and the National Parks Board.

This allows Google Maps to provide step-by-step cycling directions and routes, recommending bicycle-friendly roads to ensure safety. The cycling mode will help users avoid expressways and tunnels, which are dangerous to cyclists, and also an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

Now, the option for a bicycle journey will be available beside walking, driving, and public transport on Google Maps. This will be invaluable in helping cyclists explore new routes, track trip progress, and get accurate ETA updates in real-time.

To help optimise and improve the feature, as with all features on Google Maps, users are encouraged to send feedback and route information using the "Send feedback" tool. This is a feature that is more than welcome for both experienced and budding cyclists in Singapore.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.