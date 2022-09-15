Google Maps roll out eco-routing feature for EVs

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Google's latest feature in its Maps application will now offer users with the option to navigate via eco-routing.

The newest feature will only be available in the US, Europe and Canada for now.

The latest feature of Google Maps will now allow the selection of your car's engine type, with four options available – Gas, Diesel, Electric, and Hybrid.

The most fuel-efficient route will vary based on what type of engine you have.

For example, diesel engines are usually more efficient at higher speeds than petrol or gas engines, while hybrid and electric vehicles perform better in stop-and-go traffic.

Google says that its eco-routing will be made available in the coming weeks and that this technology is made possible thanks to insights from the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and data from the European Environment Agency.

