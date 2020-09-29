Google Meet to start limiting meetings on free plans to 60 mins in Oct

Unlimited-length meetings on Google Meet will not be available after Sept 30.

In an email to The Verge, a Google spokesperson confirmed that there is currently no plans to extend the unlimited-length meetings in Google Meet beyond the promotional period.

Earlier this year, Google Meet was made free for everyone and meetings of up to 100 people can be organised with no time limit. This promotion will end this Wednesday, Sept 30 and the free version of Google Meet will have a maximum time limit of 60 minutes.

Advanced features of G Suite and G Suite for Education will also end after Sept 30. These advanced features include meetings of up to 250 participants and live streams of up to 100,000 people within a single domain.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.